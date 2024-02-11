Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

