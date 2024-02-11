Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Value Line by 393.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.