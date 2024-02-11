Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

