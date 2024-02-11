Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. 850,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.