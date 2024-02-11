Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Cut by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.57. 270,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
