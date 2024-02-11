Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Cut by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.57. 270,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.