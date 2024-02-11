Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

