Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

VXUS stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

