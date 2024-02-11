Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $249.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.