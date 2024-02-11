Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.05 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.