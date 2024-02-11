Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $842,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.