Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

UPS opened at $146.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.