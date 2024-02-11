Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,787,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,142. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

