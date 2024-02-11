Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $49.81. 15,413,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

