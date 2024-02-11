Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.91. 1,044,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,514. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

