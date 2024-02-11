Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,447. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $159.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

