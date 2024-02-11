Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.88% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after buying an additional 209,437 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 51,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,664. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.