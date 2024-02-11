Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 1,806,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

