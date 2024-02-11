Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $461.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

