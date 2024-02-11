Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. 9,000,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,226. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

