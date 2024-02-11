VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 376,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. StoneCo accounts for approximately 13.4% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.12% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 28.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 10,934,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,562. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

