Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.