Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. The firm has a market cap of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
