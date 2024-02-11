Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

VTLE stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

