Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.