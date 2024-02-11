W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $959.01. The company had a trading volume of 237,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,449. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

