Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

