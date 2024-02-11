Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

DIS stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

