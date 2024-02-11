Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

