Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Increased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 3.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $415.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average of $381.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

