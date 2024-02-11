Wealth Alliance Acquires 2,208 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Infosys were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.