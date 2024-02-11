Wealth Alliance Acquires 3,983 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,307.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

