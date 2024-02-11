Wealth Alliance Buys 2,896 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

