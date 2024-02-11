Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.