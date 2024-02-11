Wealth Alliance Has $434,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 127.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

