Wealth Alliance Has $483,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

