Wealth Alliance Has $518,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

