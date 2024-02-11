Wealth Alliance Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR opened at $178.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.