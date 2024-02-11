Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

