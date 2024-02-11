Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

