Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Pool were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Pool by 928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Pool by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pool by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $386.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.28.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

