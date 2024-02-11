Wealth Alliance Sells 809 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,785,000 after purchasing an additional 274,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $160.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.