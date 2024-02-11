Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $506.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $506.82.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

