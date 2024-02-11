WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.