WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.