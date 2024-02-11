WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,933 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

