Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

