Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $78.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

CCK opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

