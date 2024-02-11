Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.