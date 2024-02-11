Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.