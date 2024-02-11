West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $409.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $367.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.52 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.